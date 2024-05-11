Burnley relegated from Premier League

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League after a 2-1 defeat against Tottenham on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany’s side needed a victory in north London to have any chance of taking their survival bid to the last day of the season.

Jacob Bruun Larsen’s opener gave the second-bottom Clarets a glimmer of hope, but Pedro Porro equalised and Micky van de Ven bagged Tottenham’s winner.

Five points adrift of fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest with one game left, Burnley join already-relegated Sheffield United in returning to the Championship after last season’s promotion.

Vincent Kompany, who led Burnley to the Championship title last season, has struggled in the Premier League, winning just five league matches and occupying a relegation zone spot for most of the campaign.

Despite guiding the club to the Championship title in his first season, Kompany’s side has only secured two wins in their last 19 games.