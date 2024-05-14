Burial: Materials donated to my constituents not constituency project – Kano Lawmaker

By Bashir Bello

Following public outcry that greeted the donation of burial materials to constituents, the Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial district, Senator Rufai Hanga has on Monday cleared the air that the donation was not part of his constituency project but his personal will or donation.

Senator Hanga who stated this while speaking with newsmen in Kano, said before he became a Senator such donations were his habit as he inherited the tradition from his father who is fond of extending such kind of gesture to the bereaved families.

According to him, “I have no regrets whatsoever in my actions, because I did not use Constituency Project money to do it.

“The purchase of all the burial materials was done with my personal money, because it is a tradition I grew up witnessing with my father carrying it out.

“So, even before I became Senator it was my habit. It is something that so many people knew me with, and because I became Senator some groups of persons came requesting that I should provide some interventions for their graveyards.

“So, because I knew that it is something that sometimes one might look down on, but the downtrodden are suffering performing this task because of lack of money, I decided to do it in all the 15 local government areas of my constituency”.

Senator Hanga, explained further that away from the controversial issues of the burial materials, he has carried out numerous interventions with the aim of touching the lives of the downtrodden positively in his senatorial district.

He said, “right now, as part of my constituency projects, we are building roads in about 10 local government areas. We are also building women centers in about 6 local Councils, this is after given the Women and Youths incentives of N20,000-N30,000 each to 5 selected Beneficiaries from the 15 local government areas.

“And even in Education sector, we have sponsored not fewer than 2000 Students to Kano Polytechnic while we paid Scholarship to 1500 Bayero University Students as part of our supports to their education”.

In the same vein, Senator Hanga states that he has after a request was put to him by some Ullamas, build a whole Islammiyya School at Dan Dishe town of Kano State.

Senator Hanga, said as a result of poverty and hunger amongst Nigerians, he has distributed assorted grains of rice, Spaghetti, Millets and other items of 450 Bags to each of his 15 Local Government areas under the Senatorial district to ameliorate suffering of the people.