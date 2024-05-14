Buni appoints new Emir of Tikau

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has approved the appointment of Alhaji Abubakar Muhammadu Ibn-Grema as the new Emir of Tikau in Nangere Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Baba Malam Wali, in Damaturu on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appointment the emir followed death of his father and the former Emir of Tikau, Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar Ibn-Grema.

The statement said the new emir’s appointment was based on “ unanimous recommendation of the king makers of Tikau Emirate Council.”

According to the statement, Ibn-Grema holds a Bachelor of Agric Economics & Extension and MSC Agric Economics from Bayero University, Kano.

The statement added that the new emir was a Principal Manager at Yobe State University Farms in Damaturu,before his appointment.

“ He has attended various courses which include training on Environmental Impact Assessment at Ecosystem International Limited, Lagosand Health and Safety Training/induction, University of Reading, Berkshire,” the statement said.