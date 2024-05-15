Breaking: Two commissioners resign from Fubara’s cabinet

By Davies Iheamnachor

As the political turbulence in Rivers State takes a new turn, two commissioners have resigned from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The two commissioners who tendered their resignation letters and are loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, are Prof. Chinedu Mmom, Commissioner for Education and Ben-Golden Chioma, Community for Environment.

READ ALSO: Fubara legally empowered to probe Wike’s govt – SAN, Wahab Shittu

Mmom had earlier today submitted his resignation to the governor through the office of the Secretary the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, citing toxicity in the administration of Fubara.

The letter read: “I write to formally tender my resignation as a member of the Rivers State Executive Council as the Honourable Commissioner for Education with effect from today the 15th day of May,2024.

“It is a truism that a calm, safe and friendly environment would stimulate efficient service delivery and enhanced productivity. It is however unfortunate to note that my current work space has become toxic and no longer guarantees a favourable environment to enable me realize my set targets for the Education sector in the State.

“There is loss of trust, animosity and sharp division among colleagues in the same cabinet which is unhealthy and very unfortunate.I want to thank Your Excellency for the opportunity to serve in your cabinet and wish your administration well.

Moments later, Chioma forwarded his matter, dated same 15th May, noted that his reason for resigning is because of the political crisis in the state.

He said: “I hereby tender my resignation as the Hon. Commission for Environment,Rivers State on this day the 15th May, 2024.

“I want to sincerely appreciate your Excellency,for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the State Executive Council. My decision to resign is due to the political crisis befalling our dear Rivers State and other personal reasons.

“It was a privilege to have been of service to you in your administration and wish you all the best in your tenure.”