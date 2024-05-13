Breaking: Peter Obi pays ‘private’ visits to Atiku, Lamido 

Atiku (left) and Obi

By John Alechenu

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 Presidential elections, Peter Obi, has paid what close associates described as private visits to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and former Jugawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, in their Abuja homes.

Details of what was discussed during the visits are still shrouded in secrecy.

Atiku first announced on his X handle that Obi, who was his running mate during the 2019 presidential election, paid him a visit noting that he was always delighted to receive him.

A close associate of Obi disclosed that “he paid a similar visit to Sule Lamido.



…Details later