Okoloba community intercepts local boat laden with looted materials

Governor Oborevwori walks through destroyed Okuama

…Okuama chair, President-General, others sold solar poles, water tank to us — Buyers

…we bought materials with N1.5m

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

Leaders of Okoloba community in Bomadi local government area of Delta State have intercepted a local engine boat loaded with looted materials on River Forcados, purportedly bought from the razed Okuama community in Ughelli South local government area.

Chairman of Okoloba community, Mr Clement Koki, who led his community folk to intercept the boat on River Forcados at Okoloba, yesterday, said they waited patiently getting wind of the planned deal in the early hours of the day.

He said, “We got information earlier in the day that Okuama people were planning to sell properties in their community.

“As at about 10 am today (yesterday), a big local engine boat coming from the Okuagbe community axis in Ughelli South local government area, passed through our community to the direction of Okuama. We prepared and waited patiently for its return,” he added.

