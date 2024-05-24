Breaking: Oborevwori meets with Okuama, promises to start rebuilding community

Oborevwori
By Emma Amaize
Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, met for the first time with the leaders of the beleaguered Okuama-Ewu community, Ughelli South Local Government Area at the Government House Asaba today.
The meeting was to sort out why the people refused to come to the Internally Displaced Persons , IDP, camp in Ewu, among other issues.
The governor promised to start the rebuilding the community with a health center and six classroom blocks in the next few weeks.
He also said the state government would commence the boundary adjustment between Okuama and Okoloba immediately.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.