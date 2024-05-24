Home » News » Breaking: Oborevwori meets with Okuama, promises to start rebuilding community
News

May 24, 2024

Breaking: Oborevwori meets with Okuama, promises to start rebuilding community

Delta lawmaker lauds Oborevwori, Diri, others for support during mother's burial ceremony

Oborevwori

By Emma Amaize

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State,  met for the first time with the  leaders of the  beleaguered Okuama-Ewu community, Ughelli South Local Government Area at the Government House  Asaba today.

 The meeting was to sort out why the  people refused to come to the Internally Displaced Persons , IDP, camp in Ewu, among other issues.

The governor promised to start the rebuilding the community with a health center and six classroom blocks in the next few weeks.

He also said the state government would commence the boundary adjustment between Okuama and Okoloba immediately.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.