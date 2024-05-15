Labour pulls out of minimum wage negotiations

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

As FG, OPS offer N48,000, N54,000 respectively

By Victor AhiumaYoung

Organised Labour has pulled out of the ongoing minimum wage negotiations after the government and the organized private sector, OPS, made what labour described as “ridiculous offers” of N48, 000 and N54, 000 respectively.

According to sources in the meeting, while government did not provide any data to back up its proposal unlike Organised Labour, OPS on the other hand, said none of its members pays less than N78,000.

Details later…