Breaking: Fubara vows to probe Wike’s administration, moves to set up panel of inquiry

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has vowed to probe the activities of the state government in the last eight years.

Fubara spoke while swearing in Dagogo Iboroma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, as the new Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Rivers State.

It would b recalled that Iboroma was earlier today screened and confirmed today as the Commissioner designate.

Speaking, Fubara has charged Iboroma to quickly set up panel of enquiry to look into the activities of the state government in the last 8 years.