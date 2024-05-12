Borno retirees applaud Gov Zulum for enhancing pension, gratuity payments

Gov Zulum

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The National Union of Pensioners (NUP) and its executive members, Borno State Chapter, have praised Governor Babagana Zulum for his efforts in alleviating the plight of retirees through the prompt payment of pensions and gratuities.

The union expressed its gratitude during a meeting with executives from 30 branches, including those from the 27 local government areas, which took place in Maiduguri over the weekend.

Comrade Musa Alhaji Bukar, the Chairman of the NUP in the state, said in his welcome address that despite the substantial funds spent on managing security challenges, Governor Zulum has remained focused and committed to the welfare of citizens, particularly in the prompt payment of pensions, salaries, and gratuities.

Comrade Bukar noted that the governor’s directive to increase the monthly fund for outstanding gratuities for state retirees from one hundred million (N100 million) to two hundred million (N200 million) has significantly improved the lives and families of many, contributing to economic development.

The NUP Chairman also mentioned that Governor Zulum had paid 50% pension arrears to 1,115 state retirees for the years 2021 to 2022 last year, in addition to clearing pension outstanding arrears of 534 retirees across the 27 local government areas.

He highlighted that the payment of 25% gratuity to 500 Primary School Teachers, the settlement of gratuities for Local Government Retirees, the continuous payment of monthly pensions without delay, the resolution of 25% payments to late cases in the state, and the clearance of 399 outstanding pension arrears to the primary school board represent significant progress. He applauded the swift approval and release of billions of naira and encouraged the government to continue its support by reviewing pensions to help retirees cope with the rising cost of goods and services in the state.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank you all for honoring this invitation. It is an occasion for us to meet and discuss our achievements and the way forward,” said Comrade Bukar. “On behalf of the NUP in Borno, I commend Governor Babagana Zulum for his dedication to improving the retirees’ plight through prompt payment of pensions and gratuities.”

He added, “We greatly appreciate Governor Zulum for the increased payments of outstanding gratuities to our state retirees, which has transformed many lives and families towards economic development.”

Moreover, the chairman urged the government to not rest on its laurels but to come to the aid of pensioners by adjusting pensions to help those with minimal funds withstand the inflation of goods and services in the state.

Meanwhile, among the communiqués issued at the end of the NUP meeting was a strong call on other state governors to emulate Zulum in addressing the plight of the citizenry, particularly retired and serving civil servants, and to foster unity among its members.