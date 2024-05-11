Binance: Lawmaker debunks $140m bribe allegation report

… insists allegation false,meant to tarnish his image

…tells accusers to withdraw statement within 24hrs or face him in court

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

A member of the House of Representatives,Hon. Dominic Okafor,has debunked media report that he demanded $140 million in crypto from Binance to settle the criminal charges against the firm by the Nigerian government.

To this end,he has threatened legal action against his accusers, asking them to withdraw the report within 24 hours or be prepared to face him in court.

Okafor,who represents Aguata Federal Constituency of Anambra State under the All Progressives Grand Alliance,APGA, said the allegation was meant to tarnish his hard earned reputation which he has built over the years.

Addressing a media conference, Friday,in Abuja,the lawmaker,who denied any link with the crypto currency company, insisted that he knows nothing about the transaction.

He said the damaging report which has since gained traction on the social media, has brought his personality to question in the eyes of the public.

However,the legislator said he was still consulting his legal team on the possible action to take against his accusers.

He said:”I am here this afternoon to talk about the false information that has been going viral on the social media since after the sponsorship of my motion on Wednesday 8 May, which is a motion of urgent national importance which I talked about the need to investigate the escape from custody of one of the executives of Binance, Mr Nadeem Anjarwalla..

“Shortly after I moved that motion which was well received and a lot of people were calling to commend me. Shortly after that I started getting calls from my friends all over the world saying I collected bribe from this very company. I got worried and after that did a letter to Premium Times, the media company that originated the story.

“I did a letter to them which I copied the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Clerk, Inspector General of Police, EFCC and DSS. I asked them to retrieve the information within 24 hours if not I will take legal action against them.

“That is why I am here to exonerate myself from such accusations aimed at tarnishing my image which I have earned over the years.

“I am coming from the private sector. I have been a member of Rotary International for over 25 years for those of you who know what Rotary means and what they stand for. And someone wants to tarnish that image and integrity I have built over the years.

“I never knew anything about such transactions. Rather I moved a motion of national importance, something I feel because of my interest in the country Nigeria and for any personal interest.

“The motion I moved has to do with investigation to find out how Nadeem Anjarwalla escaped from the custody of national security and has nothing to do with bribery or no bribery. It is still a mystery to me. I wouldn’t know how it emanated.

“This thing happened yesterday. So we are looking at all the circumstances, so we look at the right legal action to take.

“For the the online media man that accused me of collecting $140 million I don’t think that is something we would sweep under the carpet. I am discussing with my legal team to know the right action to take.”

The allegation against the lawmaker came barely 24 hours after he sponsored a motion on the floor of the House of Representatives, demanding probe on the circumstances that led to the escape of Mr Nadeem Anjarwalla..

Recall that the Binance CEO ,Richard Teng,had claimed in a report carried by New York Times last Tuesday,that officials of the government of Nigeria demanded $150 million bribe to settle the case the company has with the government.