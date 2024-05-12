Biafra May 30th: Accomplices must confess – IBN

By Chinonso Alozie

Ahead of May 30th, 2024 Biafra remembrance day, the Igbo-Biafra Nationalists Movement on Sunday described the Nigeria -Biafra civil war as a heinous crime against the people of the South East region, insisting that the accomplices should be made to confess immediately.

The convener of the IBN, Uche Mefor, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri, about the Nigeria/Biafra civil war.

Mefor said the May 30th this year’s celebration remained sacrosanct because it was a day they usually remember the fallen heroes and heroines of the Biafra war.

Therefore they called on the Igbos across the world to observe the day in prayers and supplications.

According to Mefor, “May the memories of the Biafra heroes and Heriones inspire humanity—-30th of May is sacrosanct as we remember our fallen heroes and heroines of Biafra.

“The Igbo-Biafra Nationalists Movement and the Indigenous People of Igbo Nation for Self-Determination are calling on Igbo-Biafrans and the entire South-East region to on 30th of May 2024 , pay tribute as usual to the memories of our kith and Kin who paid the ultimate price for statehood by standing against the genocidal orgy of violence directed against the people of Biafra.

“May the spirits of these fallen heroes and heroines of Biafra continue to hunt and hound Gowon and his accomplices and perpetrators of these heinous crimes against Biafrans until they confess and eventually fizzle away.”

“We urge the Igbo-Biafrans to observe this occasion in sombre mood and offer prayers and supplications at their work places, at their places of worship, and in fact wherever they are,” he said.