Biafra Day: Unizik makes U-turn, readjusts convocation day after IPOB’s threat

UNIZIK

By Vincent Ujumadu

APPARENTLY due to the call by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, that the scheduled 18th convocation ceremony on May 30 be shifted as the date coincides with the Biafra Day, the management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has readjusted the date for the ceremony.

IPOB, through its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, had said that May 30 will be a day for sit at home in honour of all those who lost their lives during the Biafra war, warning that the safety of those who decide to attend the convocation ceremony on May 30 would not be guaranteed.

However, the special adviser to the UNIZIK Vice Chancellor on special duties and publicity, Dr Emmanuel Ojukwu said the ceremony which was billed to hold on May 30 and 31, 2024 has been readjusted to hold only on May 31.

In a statement in Awka, Ojukwu said the reason for the adjustment is due to the constitution of the governing council of the university, which will take place in Abuja on May 30.

Ojukwu said: “The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka wishes to inform all the graduands, friends of the university, the university community and the general public, that the 18th convocation ceremony of the university earlier scheduled to hold on the 30 and 31 of May, 2024 has now been rescheduled to only May 31, 2024.

“The reason for the rescheduling is because of the federal government’s appointment of new Governing Council members who will be inaugurated in Abuja on May 30, 2024.

“As the university management is expected to be present in the inauguration in Abuja, it was considered necessary and inevitable to adjust the convocation ceremony date to only May 31, 2024 for all activities of the 2024 18™ convocation ceremony.

“All activities involving the undergraduate, postgraduate, award of honorary degrees and the convocation lecture will now hold on May 31, 2024.

“All graduands and the public are to note this information and disregard any other information not emanating from the university. The university management regrets any inconvenience this adjustment will cause.”