BI-Courtney targets improved security at MMA2

To begin regional operations

By Dickson Omobola

Operators of Murtala Muhammed Airport, Terminal Two, MMA2, BI-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, BASL, have concluded plans to improve security at the terminal through advanced technology.

Acting Chief Operating Officer of Bi-Courtney, Mr Remi Jibodu, said they have also commenced plans to start regional operations.

He stressed that if launched, regional operations would provide a single hub for domestic airlines, boost their revenue through transit flights and drive economic growth by creating jobs.

According to him, the terminal hosts no fewer than “10,000 guests, including passengers, stakeholders, concessionaires, and many others who come here to shop, eat and fly” everyday.

Speaking in Lagos during a media parley marking the 17th anniversary of MMA2, Jibodu said: “Our plans include further expansion of our terminal facilities, implementation of improved technology to enhance security, sustainable initiatives to expand our cargo ecosystem, and the commencement of regional operations from our terminal.

“The launch of regional operations, considering our track record of continuous growth and excellence, will provide a single hub for domestic airlines, boost their revenue through transit flights, drive economic growth by creating more jobs, and enhance connectivity.

“This expansion will open new revenue opportunities, benefiting all stakeholders involved. The economic ripple effects will be felt far and wide, from increased foot traffic in our terminal to enhanced commercial opportunities.”

He added that over the past 17 years, MMA2 has evolved into a symbol of excellence, innovation and efficiency in the country’s aviation industry, saying one major achievement was the success of their Public-Private Partnership, PPP, model.

“This innovative approach has not only enhanced the operational efficiency of our airport but has also fostered collaboration with private entities, enabling us to deliver world-class services to our passengers and stakeholders.

“Permit me to quickly highlight the contributions of our stakeholders who have been with us from the very beginning. Notably among them is the first airline that departed its aircraft from our runway, Chanchangi Airline Flight NCH 334, with aircraft registration number 5N BEU, which lifted 70 passengers and departed at exactly 17:15 on May 7, 2007. This opened the skies for numerous departures from our terminal.

“Today, we currently have a total of 10 domestic airlines flying out of our terminal daily: Ibom Air, Valuejet, Air Peace, Arik Air, Aero Contractors, Dana Air, United Nigeria Airlines, Azman Air, Max Air, and Rano Air. We are immensely grateful for the partnerships we share with them,” he said.