Beware, we’re on the hunt 24/7, EFCC alerts fraudsters

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede

… describes new EFCC radio station as ‘another sword, arrow in our quiver’

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – In a move to intensify the fight against corruption, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a stern warning to fraudsters, declaring that it is ‘on the hunt’ for them 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Speaking at the commissioning of the EFCC’s new radio station, 97.3FM, in Abuja on Thursday, the Executive Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ola Olukoyede, vowed that the agency will leave no stone unturned in its quest to track down and bring to justice all those involved in corrupt practices.

Olukoyede warned that the EFCC will not relent in its efforts to combat corruption, stressing that the agency is now more determined than ever to rid the country of the scourge of corruption.

“We are getting stronger for the fight, and there will be no hiding place for fraudsters as EFCC will get them anywhere, anytime,” he declared.

The EFCC chairman’s warning came on the heels of the agency’s recent successes in prosecuting high-profile suspects and recovering billions of naira in looted funds.

The commission’s new radio station, which was inaugurated by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, is part of the EFCC’s strategy to engage with the public and mobilize support for its activities.

The EFCC chairman explained that the station will provide a platform for the EFCC to share information, educate the public on the dangers of corruption, and receive feedback from Nigerians on its activities.

He said, “The journey to this epochal event commenced as far back as 2003 when the idea of establishing a radio station was first mooted under the leadership of one of my predecessors, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

“For us in the EFCC, owning a radio station is not a status symbol, but an important organ of mobilisation against graft where communication and public engagement have the same impact and depth as our operational activities. With our own Radio Station, we are in a better position to tell our stories, factually, ungarnished and unspun.

“The station offers the Commission a platform for discussions, marketplace of ideas and sounding board of knowing the pulse of the nation concerning our work. It will also provide real-time feedback from the public about the work of the Commission.

“We will keep exploring ways and means of serving the public better and deepen the war against corruption in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The EFCC Radio is another sword and arrow in our quiver.”

On his part, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, commended the EFCC for its efforts in combating corruption and urged the agency to continue its good work.

The minister also charged the management and staff of the new radio station to operate in line with the principles and ethics of broadcasting and journalism.

He said, “As a public-facing agency, it is indeed very important for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to be deliberate and strategic about shaping the narratives around the all-important war being waged against corruption in our country.

“The Ministry of Information and National Orientation is resolute in restoring trust in public communication and amplifying the policies and programmes of the Federal Government. This is in line with the first two agenda of the ministry.

“The EFCC should be deliberate and strategic about shaping the narratives around the war against corruption. The Ministry of Information and National Orientation, in collaboration with the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), will ensure that other relevant public sector agencies tow similar paths and contribute to the task of informing, enlightening and sensitising the public.”

With its new radio station and renewed determination, the EFCC is poised to take the fight against corruption to the next level, and fraudsters are warned to beware.