BetterOriginal’s latest Single ‘Put in Work’ making waves

Abubakar Murtala Ohimaimeh, popularly known as BetterOriginal, is making a significant impact in the Nigerian music scene. Hailing from Edo State but born and raised in Auchi, BetterOriginal brings a unique flair to his music that resonates with audiences.

His latest single, “Put in Work,” is gaining traction across the internet and airwaves since its recent release. The song serves as a motivating anthem, inspiring listeners to put in the effort to achieve their goals. With its catchy beat and uplifting lyrics, “Put in Work” has been capturing the attention of music enthusiasts and gaining popularity rapidly.

BetterOriginal’s dedication to his craft is evident in the quality of his music. He infuses his songs with authenticity and passion, drawing from his personal experiences to connect with his audience on a deeper level. As “Put in Work” continues to garner attention, BetterOriginal is solidifying his place as a rising star in the Nigerian music industry.

With his talent and drive, BetterOriginal is poised for even greater success in the future. As fans eagerly anticipate what’s next from this promising artist, “Put in Work” serves as a testament to BetterOriginal’s ability to inspire and uplift through his music.