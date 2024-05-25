Benue SUBEB, NSCDC collaborate to ensure security for Basic Schools

Benue NSCDC Commandant and Benue SUBEB Executive Chairman

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, and the State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, have formalised a collaboration to ensure security for Basic Education Schools across the state.

The partnership is aimed at safeguarding teachers, learners, and school properties, especially in the light of recent security challenges.

According to a statement by the Information Officer of Benue SUBEB, Emmanuella Akese, the two bodies struct the deal when the Executive Chairman of Benue SUBEB, Dr. Grace Adagba visited the State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr. Yakubu Ibrahim in Makurdi.

The statement noted that Dr. Adagba had emphasized the urgency of the collaboration because, “we cannot fold our hands and wait for the Safe School Policy to take off in earnest before we commence close safeguarding of our schools. There is a need to take temporary measures to address these matters pending when the programme kick-starts fully.”

Dr. Adagba pointed out “the critical need to protect more closely schools, such as the UBEC-SUBEB Model Smart School Adaka in Makurdi and various E-learning Centres across the State. These institutions house valuable gadgets like laptops and Samsung tablets, donated by the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, and facilitated by SUBEB.”

She recounted a robbery incident at the Model Smart School Adaka, last year, where numerous items were stolen and were yet to be recovered. And the recent visit by a UBEC team to the School who expressed disappointment over the missing items, underscoring the need for immediate security measures.

The Executive Chairman expressed optimism about the potential of the collaboration to enhance school security across Benue State.

She also applauded the efforts of the NSCDC and the Commissioner, Ministry of Education and Knowledge Management, in ensuring the completion of the Benue State Response Coordination Centre at the NSCDC Command Headquarters.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr. Ibrahim, acknowledged and commended the proactive steps taken by Dr. Adagba to reposition Benue SUBEB.

He lauded Governor Hyacinth Alia for his efforts towards the realisation of the Safe School Policy emphasizing that “It is based on his concern that the whole concept was launched here at the first instance in Benue.”

He assured that “as soon as it is financially feasible, the State Response Coordination Centre will be fully equipped and operational.”

Mr. Ibrahim also cited a recent incident in Makurdi where a school was attacked. He acknowledged the swift deployment of NSCDC security personnel, “based on reports from the school authority, a potential abduction of school children was prevented.”

Mr. Richard Agaku, the NSCDC Benue State Safe School Desk Officer, reiterated their commitment to the Safe School Project saying “we have been having series of meetings in respect to the Safe School Policy. We are not resting on our oars; we are working towards its success. Once the State Response Coordination Centre is completed, everything will stand where it should be.”

The Executive Chairman, at the end of her visit took a tour of the NSCDC Response Coordination Centre under construction.