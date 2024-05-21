Benue Police uncovers ‘yahoo yahoo’ training centre in Makurdi, nab ‘teachers’

..nab ‘teachers’ 29 others for various crimes

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Operatives of the Benue State Police Command have uncovered an Internet fraud or ‘yahoo yahoo’ training centre in Makurdi the Benue state capital.

The special operation by the Command to crackdown on criminal gangs in the state also also led to arrest of 31 suspected members of various criminal gangs operating in the state.

Parading the suspects Tuesday at the Command Headquaters in Makurdi, the State Police Commissioner, Mr. Steve Yabanet informed that the suspects were arrested for various crimes including Internet fraud, robbery, cultism, kidnapping among others.

Mr. Yabanet explained that the yahoo yahoo training centre was uncovered after information was received about a fraud academy and operations of Internet fraudster in Makurdi, at Jerome Hwande Street Akpa-Quarters area of Makurdi.

He said “Police detectives were detailed to investigate the case and on May 14, 2024 at about 6am the following suspects were arrested at the house; 23 years old Terpase Denmodi and 24 years old Avalumun Ayangekaa.”

He said items recovered from the suspects included seven Hp laptops, one Apple note, one Cannon printer, 15 notes of Ghana cedis, two international passports, assorted cloths among other items.

According to him, “the suspects confessed to the crime stating that most of their victims are foreigners and they have students; that the students are usually trained in the fraud business at the house. Trainees share proceed of fraud with them as they go out to practice.”

Also paraded was another eight member suspected internet fraudster arrested in a Makurdi Hotel as well as three members of a kidnap gang operating in Makurdi.

The Police Commissioner disclosed that the operation led to the busting of a kidnap gang operating along the Makurdi-Naka road on May 6, 2024.

He stated that the gang had blocked the failed highway and robbed some commercial motorbike operators of their bike. “They also kidnapped one other victim and collected N2million from the family before the victim was released.

“In the course of the kidnap, one victim raised an alarm that led to the arrest of one suspect, 21 year old Mohammed Ibrahim who could not meet up with his other colleagues as they were being chased. The suspect confessed to the crime stating that he and his gang members usually kidnap people along Naka road and collect ransom.”

The Police Commissioner who listed some of the items recovered from the 31 suspects including laptop, motorbike, Ak47 riffle, ATM large number of ATM Cards, POS machines, locally fabricated gun, phones and other dangerous weapons, assured that the crackdown was continuing while investigation into the network of fraudsters and criminal gangs operating in the state was ongoing and appealed to the people to avail police personnel necessary infomation that would aid their fight against crime and crimanatlity in the state.