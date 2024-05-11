Benue govt vows clampdown on masterminds of illegal levies, taxes

…commences recruitment of task-force members

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has vowed to tackle masterminds of all forms of illegal levies, taxes and extortion of business owners, traders and property developers in the state.

The government has also commenced the recruitment of trusted youths into the task-force on illegal levies, upon the recommendation of the traditional rulers of their communities and the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in his area.

The Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to the Governor on Youth Organization and Illegal Levies, Terver Gbenda, who in a statement made this known weekend in Otukpo Local Government Area, LGA, of the state while addressing the people during his sensitisation tour of the area said Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration would not allow room for illegalities in the state.

Gbenda advised those behind the illegal acts to desist in their own interest saying the aimed of the campaign was to “help educate the people and eradicate all categories of illegality and extortion on the streets, market places, roads and communities across the state.”

He emphasized the Governor’s readiness to “address the challenges faced by developers, market women, business owners and investors in the state and the Office of the Governor on Youth Organisations and Illegal Levies is poised to put an end to the long-standing evil that is inimical to development.

“The kinds of illegality we are talking about includes extortion of land owners (also known as matching ground), illegal market receipts, unauthorised road blocks and checkpoints, uncertified mining, fines for installation, and extortion from business and site owners, deforestation among others.”

The Senior Special Assistant informed that “as a strategy, youths across the state are being recruited into the task-force on illegal levies. Persons considered worthy of service must be of unquestionable character and must be recommended by the community ruler, DPO, and other relevant authorities. This would be followed by proper orientation and training.”

Responding, the Caretaker Chairman of Otukpo LGA, Oketa Omaku, lauded the Governor for creating an office to checkmate illegal levies and taxes in the state.

Omaku lamented that multinationals and notable organisations left the state unceremoniously in the past over alleged illegal taxes and levies saying the initiative of the present administration to put an end to act was highly commendable as it would also help build investors’ confidence in the state.