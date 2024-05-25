Be intentional with your vision, Dr. Kimemia charges women

The Chief Executive Officer of Optiva Capital Partners, a Premium wealth management company and Africa’s largest investment immigration firm, Dr. Jane Kimemia has admonished women to be more intentional with the vision they hold dearly of themselves to achieve success.

Dr. Kimemia gave this counsel when she spoke at the just concluded SheCan 5-0 Conference which held in Lagos.

The SheCan Conference currently in its fifth series took place at the Harbour Point Event Center. The conference witnessed a record turnout this year as the event experienced an over flow beating the 4000 participants organizers had earlier earmarked for attendance.

This is a testament to the impact the previous conferences have had in the lives of participants on one hand as well as the opportunity the event provides for valuable insights from the array of speakers which included the Chief Executive Officer, Optiva Capital Partners, Dr. Jane Kimemia, Audrey Joe-Ezeigbo, DMD, Falcon Corporation, Ololade Ogungbenro, Divisional Head, Brand, People and Culture, Wema Bank and many more.

Speaking at the Conference, on the topic ‘Positioning for More’ in your career, Dr. Kimemia stressed the need for women to be more intentional, motivated and be ready for service in whatever endeavour they find themselves. “You must have self-worth and believe in yourselves, you must believe in your ability to excel and get to the destination that you have set for yourselves” She said. She asked the participants to rise above the circumstances that may arise, develop a clear vision for their lives, be courageous. take bold decisions and be committed and passionate about what they do.

Dr. Kimemia believes that investing in girl child education is essential for achieving gender equality and women empowerment. It has a ripple effect, benefiting not only the individual girl but also her family, community, and society as a whole.

SheCan Nigeria organizers of the conference is a vibrant social movement organization helping women to achieve their full potential, cultivate skills and fostering success through collaboration and empowerment. The organization aims to cultivate active participation and contribution from women in order to shape a brighter future for all. Ezinne Ezeani, founder of SheCan Nigeria thanked Optiva Capital Partners for believing in their vision and gracing the conference as the headline sponsor.

Optiva Capital Partners is Africa’s premium wealth management company which specializes in investment immigration, investment advisory, insurance and international real estate.