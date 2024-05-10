BBNaija ’23 winner, Ilebaye marks birthday with Mushin inmates

By Chris Onuoha

BBNaija winner, Odiniya Ilebaye has celebrated her birthday in style. The 2023 winner of the reality TV show unconventionally celebrated her 23rd birthday at the Special Correction Centre for Girls in Mushin area of Lagos State.

Ilebaye, who’s fondly called Gen-z Baddie, went to the correctional facility with relief items. They include clothes, toiletries, and food and words of encouragement.

The BBNaija reality star, with glitz and glamour, brought a ray of sunshine to the lives of young women at the correctional facility.

In a brief address, Ilebaye shared snippets of her own journey, emphasizing the importance of resilience and perseverance in the face of adversity as her words resonate with sincerity.

“Birthdays are not just about cakes and presents. They are about spreading love, extending kindness, and uplifting others, especially those who may feel forgotten or overlooked.

“Your circumstances do not define you. You have the power to shape your future, regardless of where you find yourself today,” she said.

For the girls, Ilebaye’s visit inspired hope, a reminder that even in the darkest of times, there is light to be found. Her willingness to share her own experiences and offer words of encouragement served as a source of inspiration for many of them.