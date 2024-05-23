Bayelsa: Bill to establish to Nursing, Midwifery College scales second reading in Reps

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

A Bill to establish the Federal College of Nursing and Midwifery, Amassoma, Bayelsa , Wednesday,scaled second reading in the House of Representatives.

Sponsored by Hon. Rodney Ebikebina Ambaiowei, the bill was read for the first time on the floor of the House on the 27th of February, 2024.

Leading the debate on the general principles of the bill, the lawmaker who represents Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency, explained that the depleting workforce in the health sector in the country “requires the strengthening of the sector with the training of nurses and midwives.

Stressing that health is wealth, the lawmaker said the bill, tagged: “A Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the Federal College of Nursing and Midwifery, Amassoma, Bayelsa State And for other matter related’, was timely.

Ambaiowei said the bill could not have come at a better time than now to remedy the unfavourable situation in order to rescue the youth who are being lured into various forms of nefarious activities owing to their inability to gain admission into higher institutions.

He said:“The proposal for this bill is anchored on the fact that there is no Federal College of Nursing and Midwifery in Bayelsa State at the moment.

” The need to have this specialized College of Nursing and Midwifery will train and produce high quality healthcare professionals that will contribute to the development of the health sector in Nigeria in the area of research and medical treatment in the State and the entire country.

“The Bill is divided into eight parts, parts one to five provides for the establishment of the college, objects of the college and function, governing council of the college, and officers of the college.

“Parts five to ten provides for the authourity of the college, its powers, duties, academics, board and committees while from part ten provides for the funding of the college, budget, audit and account, “he explained.

” This bill is timely, given that hospitals and health facilities in our country are suffering deficit in nursing personnel, the establishment of this institution will not only afford employment opportunities to the lecturers who will teach in that college but it will also offer the requisite training, facility/environment needed to boost, stimulate, nurture and equip Nigerians in modern nursing skills and education.

“I therefore implore you dear members to support the Second Reading of the bill which seeks to establish the Federal College of Nursing and Midwifery, Amassoma, Bayelsa State, “he said.