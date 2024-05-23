Bauchi: Health workers, mothers seek to combat stunting, waste in child nutrition

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Some health workers and mothers have urged the Bauchi State government to invest in child nutrition by keying in to the $3.4 billion Child Nutrition Fund (CNF) programme to access money to combat stunting, wasting and other malnutrition issues in children.

They acceded that while treatment is important to save the lives of children who are severely affected by malnutrition, there must be shift in focus, to scale interventions to prevent malnutrition.

One of the health workers who spoke to Vanguard, Mariam Nuhu was particularly happy to learn that if the State invests at least N100 million with UNICEF, it will get an equivalent grant of N100 million under the Child Nutrition Fund.

She said that it will help a lot of children who are at risk of malnutrition if the State invests in such a programme.

“I am happy about this programme. Some of us didn’t know something like this even exist. It will be a very good thing if the Bauchi State government key into the programme. I that the government will like this idea because of their interest in the health sector.

“I am eager to see how this will pan out. Although we don’t have too many cases of stunting, but you could see how most of our children are. And, since we are talking about prevention, it is good because the earlier the better,” she said.

Another health worker who’s also a mother, Mamman Mamale welcomed the idea, saying that the programme will help children, especially those experiencing child poverty.

“I urge the government to invest in this programme. It will help reduce the burden of doing it alone. I think that this partnership is what the government needs at the moment. A lot of children are at the verge of falling into malnutrition because of the economic challenges faced by their parents. Investing in this scheme is what needs to be done, and very fast for that matter,” Mamman Mamale stated.

According to UNICEF, Nigeria has the second highest burden of stunted children in the world, with a national prevalence rate of 32 percent of children under five.

UNICEF Nutrition Specialist, Philomena Irene described the Child Nutrition Fund as a new financing mechanism designed to strengthen global and national governance for the early prevention, detection and treatment of child wasting.

She stressed that CNF works to support government-led efforts in 23 countries with the highest number of children wasting.

She further stated that the fund also supports food supplements for young children under 5 and for women, particularly those who are pregnant and breastfeeding, as well as early detection of child wasting and treatment with ready-to-use therapeutic foods (RUTF).

According to her, “The RUTF Advance Payment Facility provides advance payments to eligible RUTF suppliers. To date, the facility has financed $89 million in advance payments to RUTF suppliers. It has made more than 4.8 million cartons of RUTF available to children in need much faster than would have otherwise been possible.

“Through the Child Nutrition Fund matching window, over US$15 million in domestic funding for essential supplies has been matched in over a dozen countries including Cambodia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Niger, Mauritania, Nigeria, Pakistan, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Uganda and Zambia, Guinea Conakry and Namibia.

“Supplier Window Offers a range of financing tools to support the producers of nutrition supplies in delivering commodities in a timely manner. This includes pre-financing tools to help producers increase the volumes of supplies; and financial options to facilitate access to loans from local financial institutions”.

She noted further that the 5 Key Systems are food, health, water, education and safer environment, saying that with conflicts, socioeconomic crisis, and the impact of climate change, the Sahel is a region of high vulnerability where food insecurity is a chronical issue.

According to her, the fund also supports the scale-up of five essential actions for the early treatment of child wasting which includes: weight gain monitoring, nutrition counseling, micronutrient, supplements, deworming, and malaria control for women, particularly during pregnancy.

“It also gives support for exclusive and continued breastfeeding in the first two years of life as well as adequate complementary foods, with micronutrient supplements”, the nutrition Specialist added.

Philomena Irene also explained that CNF works with the use of three windows to increase the allocation of global and domestic resources to programmes and supplies through Program Window, Match Window and supplier window.

She gave the program windows as Identifies investment needs; develops robust investment propositions; tracks global allocations against needs; monitors the effectiveness of allocations and Identifies key investment gaps and advocates for a reprioritization of partner contributions.

Irene described the Match Window as a catalytic matching mechanism for services and supplies for the prevention, detection and treatment of child wasting.