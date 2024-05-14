Bandits sack 80 communities, kill over 150 in Zamfara – Locals

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

No fewer than eighty communities were reported to have been sacked by bandits in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state.

A source from Zurmi who was reacting to the comment of Bello Hassan, representing Shinkafi – Zurmi Federal Constituency told Vanguard on the telephone interview that the Federal lawmaker was not updated on the activities of bandits in the entire Zurmi local government, stressing that the number of communities sacked by the terrorists is not less than 80.

He noted that hundreds of people were either abducted, killed and unspecified numbers rendered homeless.

“As a result of this incessant attacks of bandits in Zurmi local government, unspecified number of people have been abducted, about 150 killed and hundreds of people rendered homeless.”

According to him, bandits have overrun Zurmi town the headquarter of Zurmi local government, adding only last Saturday bandits have entered the Zurmi’s palace in an attempt to abduct the Emir but failed to succeed.

Another community source who gave his name as Samaila Dansani, narrated to vanguard that Zurmi local government that shared borders with Katsina state and Niger Republic has been taken over by bandits who are terrorizing communities on a daily basis.

“To say the fact, no fewer than eighty communities were displaced as a result of banditry activities in Zurmi local government. We are in a terrible situation indeed,” Dansani said.

When contacted the spokesman of the state police command ASP Yazid Abubakar, said the command is making move to overcome the insecurity situation in Zurmi local government.

Yazid said already a committee has been established by the Commissioner of Police to ensure the issue of banditry in Zurmi and other parts of the state comes to an end.