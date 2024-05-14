Bandits kill cleric, three church members, kidnap many in Niger community

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna
Bandits have reportedly killed a clergy man and three other church members in Niger Community.
Scores were also said to have been kidnapped by the suspects.
The incident happened in Majure village via Sarkinpawa in Munya local government area of the state on Monday night.
They were said to have been killed in a farm close to the Church of Evangelical Church of West Africa, (ECWA).
