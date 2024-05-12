Bala Audu elected NMA president

Bala Audu, a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology, has been elected president of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA.

He was elected at the annual delegates meeting held in Calabar, Cross Rivers State.

Audu is a 1988 medical graduate of the University of Maiduguri. He obtained a masters degree from the University of London in 1994 and became a fellow in obstetrics and gynecology in 1997.

He also obtained a certificate in hospital administration and health services from National Institute of Public Health, Japan in 2008.

Audu worked at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital until his appointment in 2017 as the provost of the College of Medical Sciences at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

He was later appointed the vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, in Bauchi state.

Audu was said to have trained many young doctors in obstetrics and has conducted numerous research works on cancer prevention, early diagnosis and treatment.