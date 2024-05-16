Badaru tasks National Defence space administrators on collaboration              

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubaker has tasked the National Defence space Administrators to embrace the spirit of collaboration, innovation, and forward-thinking to explore new ideas, share best practices , and forge partnerships that will enable Nigeria to confront the challenges of tomorrow through confidence and resilience.

The Minister made the call while delivering a speech as a special guest of honour at the opening of a two-day symposium on Defence Space Administration held at Defence Space Administration Abuja on Monday.

The minister pointed out that the knowledge, expertise, and insight that will be shared during this symposium will undoubtedly serve as a catalyst for transformative change on how we approach protecting Nigeria’s defence infrastructure. He added that together, we can Harness the power of emerging technologies to build a more secure and prosperous future for our nation and its people.

He revealed that in the rapidly evolving world, where advancements in technology are reshaping the landscape of national security, we must adapt and innovate to protect our defence infrastructure effectively.

“As we have witnessed the emergence of new and sophisticated threats, ranging from cyber-attacks to space-based challenges, it’s important to stay ahead of the curve and harness the power of emerging technologies to fortify our defence and ensure the security of our Nation”.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, for his continued support and for providing the enabling environment for all strata of Government to thrive, especially the Armed Forces, while leveraging emerging technologies to safeguard defence infrastructure in particular and the nation in general.

He underscored emerging technology’s pivotal role in enhancing our defence systems’ resilience and effectiveness. From artificial intelligence and machine learning to quantum computing and space-based technologies, the possibilities are endless for leveraging and strengthening our defence infrastructure and safeguarding our nation’s sovereignty, he added.

Later the Chief of Defence Space Administration, Air Vice Marshal AA Shinkafi conducted round the Minister exhibition stand to see with his naked eyes innovation in satellite Communication Technologies produced by the organisation.