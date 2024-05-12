B-Voca serves potpourri of genres in debut EP “If Colour Was A Person”

By Ayo Onikoyi

When B-Voca released her debut single “Owo Ni Koko ” on July 14, 2023 under her Record Label Blakkroot Entertainment, the music world received it with open hands and plenty of wow reviews. There was no questioning the reality that a new star is born.

Little did they know that it was an appetizer for the wholesome meal to come as the star in the making is set to release her debut EP titled “If Colour Was A Person”.

According to her management, B-Voca is ready to take over the music scene and play ball with the top notchers with her amazing talent.

“If Colour Was A Person” is best described as a mixture of amazing emotions, considering the blend of genres in the EP to give listeners the best experience at the end of each listen.

For a person like B-Voca that started music from a very young age, the full understanding of music and how it works is not a new thing to her. She uses the EP to express her emotions and experiences living life as an artist.

With a further look into the EP “If Colour Was A Person” each track on the 5-track EP has a unique story behind it, starting with “Peace” to describe how important music is to her and also describing music as her only solace. “Eat And Enjoy” talks about the struggles of life and how they never end, the track also talks about the essence of food in a comical way.

“Egwu” is in the Igbo language talking about how no one can stop her shine as her grace is unstoppable. “Kole” is a vibe from the beat to the lyrics about how much you need to just relax and have fun, with a line from the song that says …dance to the rhythm and blues… she is telling every listener that she has come to the rescue to help clear their problems away. “Owo Ni Koko” is another vibe in the EP assuring that money is not a problem and how money rules the world.

The music of “If Colour Was A Person” features catchy and relateable lyrics, memorable beats and soothing vocals to sure cause a case of eargasm.

This is just the beginning for B-Voca as she is destined for greater things.

The EP, If Colour Was A Person contains tracks like Peace, Eat And Enjoy, Egwu, Kole and Owo Ni Ko