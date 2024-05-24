Avoid distraction, set up team to plan Ondo development, Ex AGF, Kayode, tells Aiyedatiwa

— Show audacity, lead

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Adetokunbo Kayode, has asked the governor of Ondo state,Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to set up a team to plan for the development of the state.

Kayode, in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure, the state capital, said that the governor should act fast on plan to urgently develop the state.

The former minister who lamented that the state presently lacked development plan, asked Aiyedatiwa “to get together a solid nonpartisan team, to put in place a Development Plan for the progress of the state.

According to him “Our State currently lacks a roadmap that can take it to the promised land”.

The statement reads” A few weeks ago, I issued a sober congratulatory message to my brother and friend and APC leader, Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“I exhorted him about avoiding and not being caught up in the trap of divisiveness, distraction and lack of focus which has been foisted on previous governors in our state by the usual and omnipresent negative forces of regression since 1999.

“Please set up a small youthful team to plan for the development of Ondo state, now. Don’t wait till after the election. Don’t wait till you win. Of course, you will win.

“Hangers-on, praise singers, boot-lickers, alagbaka-clowns, and fine Baras will shroud your horizon and not allow you to see the challenges facing the state and the great opportunities for the future.

“We all know the usual forces in our state that really don’t care a hoot about the development of the state.

“But Ondo State remains bigger than every narrow individual ambition. And this happened to your predecessors notwithstanding their desire for the progress of the state.

“We made this point earlier. And we make it again.

“We urge the minor and relatively opposing political crowd to allow you to breathe. This is the time to stand for progress and development in Ondo state.

“On your part please show audacity. Lead!. Plan to catch up and overtake. And thereafter you shall hand over to our children.