Atiku warns against deployment of troops in Kano over emirship crisis

By John Alechenu

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, asked Nigerians to hold President Bola Tinubu responsible should Kano State descend into anarchy on account of the ongoing tussle over the throne.

Atiku, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, in Abuja, described the deployment of soldiers to Kano by the Federal Government as an upset to the peace and security of the state, stressing that the action was in breach of the 1999 Constitution.

The statement reads: “In performing their constitutional duties of law making, the Kano State House of Assembly, KSHA, passed the amended Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Bill 2024 in consonance with the provision of Section 4 of the 1999 Constitution as Amended whereas the governor of Kano State, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, subsequently signed into law the said bill. The law, therefore, repealed the 2019 version, which balkanized the ancient Kano Emirate into five.

“The foregoing circumstances happened within the confines of the law and in compliance with the powers conferred on the Governor as provided by Section 5(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended; and also in consultation with the Kingmakers of Kano, reappointed Sanusi Lamido Sanusi (also known as Muhammadu Sanusi II) as the 16th Emir of Kano State and, accordingly, handed him a letter of appointment.

“It is surprising that in the early hours of today, exactly at about 5:30 am the former Emir of Kano, His Majesty Aminu Ado Bayero, backed by federal might, made their way into the Nasarawa Palace of the Kano Emirate while the reappointed Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II was at the Gidan Dabo, which is the main residence of the Emir of Kano.

“In this wise, the former Emir could not have made his way into the Nasarawa Palace without the support of the Federal Government having done so with the support of the Army and other security personnel in his company. The deployment of soldiers in extra constitutional matters, such as this, undermines the integrity of the Nigerian military.

“We need to remind the Tinubu administration that Kano State is known for peace and harmony spanning thousands of years, and any attempt to destablise the peace of the Land of Commerce shall be resisted. Recall that when Muhammadu Sanusi II was dethroned on March 9, 2020, Kano forged on in peace without any fracas.

“We wish to state unequivocally that if for any reason, law and order breaks down in Kano State, particularly Kano Municipal, the federal government should be held responsible as the act of providing security cover to the former Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero to come back to Kano is an invitation to anarchy.”