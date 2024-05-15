At 58, Onjeh eulogizes Gov Alia, says ‘he epitomizes impeccable character, reputation

Comrade Daniel Onjeh, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Benue South in the 2023 General Elections, has joined millions of well-wishers in Benue State and across the world in celebrating the Governor of Benue State, His Excellency Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, on the occasion of his 58th birthday anniversary today.

In a statement issued to the press, Com. Onjeh described Father Alia as the apotheosis of impregnable character and solid integrity; a man totally devoted to the service of God and humanity, and having unequalled compassion for the masses and downtrodden. He said Father Alia’s ascension to power is a soothing balm to Benue State, which was in dire need of recovery from decades of wanton mismanagement of scarce resources and abuse of public trust by elected leaders and public servants.

Comrade Onjeh, who is also a former Chairman, Governing Board of the Projects Development Institute (PRODA), applauded Fr. Alia’s exceptional leadership traits and his unwavering commitment to fostering the peace, unity and progress of Benue State. He added that Benue State has posted impressive growth and rapid transformation results across all sectors of the state’s economy in the last one year of Fr. Alia’s visionary and selfless leadership in the state. Onjeh commended Father Alia’s vision and passion for showcasing the natural endowments of Benue State to the entire world, noting that the governor’s efforts has opened up fresh vistas of foreign direct investments into the state, which will spur unprecedented growth in sectors of comparative advantage such as agriculture, solid minerals and water resources.

Furthermore, Onjeh stated that Father Alia’s leadership has offered a new lease of life to the teeming citizens of Benue State, as he puts the masses first in his developmental agenda, evidenced in the prompt and regular payment of workers’ salaries, pensions and gratuities. He added that Father Alia’s efforts in the area of improving physical and social security are engendering the enabling environment for farmers to return to their farmlands, and for other small and medium scale enterprises to thrive in the state.

Onjeh noted that contrary to the impression being held by a section of politicians in Benue State that Father Alia is tight-fisted, Father Alia is actually a very prudent manager of scarce resources; having previously earned the trust of the public while he served as a Priest for over 32 years.

“I recall that while we were planning a party event recently, the Acting Chairman of the APC in Benue State, Hon. Benjamin Omakolo, presented a financial proposal for the event, amid worried that even though he had drawn up a conservative budget, his estimates may still be considered too high. I was one of those who felt that the budget was not exorbitant for the event, considering its imperativeness. Hence, I craved the indulgence of the leadership of the planning committee to patiently impress it on the governor in order to secure his approval for the budget; because Father Alia, based on his orientation, may still consider the budget to be on the high side. And the best way I could bring others at the occasion to view issues of public funds from Father Alia’s lens, was to remind them that the governor still treats public funds strictly from the prism of a priest,” stated Onjeh.

Onjeh opined that as a man who had served mass in the catholic church for over 32 years, and knows how the church accorded him absolute trust with the widow’s mite of members of the congregation; Father Alia appreciates how a peasant farmer brings his harvests of chickens, goat, rice, yams and petty cash to offer on the altar of God. So he feels the pains of those who are truly giving from their hearts in spite of their existing challenges, and because Father Alia is used to managing such funds based on trust over a long period of time, he has carried that mentality to the governance of Benue State in the management of the state’s meager resources.

“In the same vein, I want to use the occasion of Father Alia’s birthday to reassure Benue people that they should relax, having been blessed with a true servant of God at the helm of affairs. As such, regardless of what they may hear about the governor from the lips of disgruntled politicians and a segment of the elites, Father Alia is just who he is, and he cannot change suddenly in a bid to impress those who are desperately seeking avenues to plunder the resources of Benue State,” added Onjeh.

Onjeh further stated that regardless of how cynics and antagonists may attempt to disparage Governor Alia, one thing that can never change in life is the truth. Therefore, Even though a few members of the APC who worked closely as a team and supported Father Alia to actualize his mandate may today feel disenchanted over the governor’s non-disposition to splash slush funds on party stakeholders and the elites, and in an act of political summersault join others in disparaging the governor, Onjeh urged the Benue people to disregard all their negative criticisms against the governor and continue to give him their unalloyed loyalty and support.

“Father Alia stands firmly on character and reputation. For over 32 years, he earned public trust as a priest. Therefore, Benue people should continue to pray for God’s divine inspiration, strength and protection over Father Alia, to enable him drive his transformational leadership in the state to a logical conclusion,” appealed Onjeh.

In Onjeh’s view, unlike other political office holders who start to think about the next election the moment they are sworn in, seeking re-election is the least thing on Father Alia’s mind right now. Onjeh noted that Governor Alia’s thinking is centred on how to advance Benue State, with primary focus on the ordinary citizens of the state.

“And that is why Father Alia decidedly reversed the trajectory of governance in Benue State from top to bottom, to bottom to top. His priority for now is the masses of Benue State, and this has reverberated across the country, earning the governor national recognition and awards for Good Governance and as an Advocate of the Masses. I’m sure that gradually, when the governor is satisfied that he has taken care of the primary concern of the Benue people; he will begin to factor-in the larger interests of the elites,” stated Onjeh.

The statement added that Father Alia is more concerned about defending and upholding his good name and integrity than serving the personal interests of any individual or group. He stated that Governor Alia’s allegiance is to God and the Benue people, which is the reason that the generality of Benue citizens today are very happy with the governor.

In conclusion, Onjeh prayed that God should continue to grant Father Alia all-round protection, wisdom and grace for exceeding exploits, as he offers himself to serve God and humanity towards bringing Benue State out of the woods. “On behalf of my family, political associates and friends, I wish Father Alia a very happy birthday; and many happy returns in pristine health, peace and boundless joy,” stated Onjeh.