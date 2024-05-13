Asiwaju title: Adeleke vows to elevate Osun towns to city status

Gov Adeleke

Declares self Asiwaju of Osun State

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

EDE- Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that his administration would provide infrastructure facilities in the majors towns with a view to elevating the communities to city status.

This as the Governor declared self as the Asiwaju of Osun State following his installation as the Asiwaju of Edeland by the Timi of Ede, Oba Munurudeen Lawal.

Speaking at the event held at the Timi Palace in Ede on Monday, he said the honour bestowed on him is a further call to service which he accepted wholeheartedly.

The Governor, who appeared elated at the event which was attended by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, vowed to carry the light of positive transformation across the state.

His words, “Kabiyesi, we note that this conferment is a commendation for the contributions of my family to the development of this town. It is equally further call to service.

“Very soon all big towns in Osun State will become cities. Ile-Ife, Ilesa, Iwo, Ikirum and Ila will all become cities. I will carry the light of positive transformation from towns to villages and from cities to rural areas across our dear State.

“To all Asiwaju title holders of various towns in Osun State, I welcome myself into your midst. On a lighter mood, I believe you are eager to receive me not just as the Asiwaju of Edeland but as the Asiwaju Of Osun State”.

Speaking on behalf of Governors’ forum, Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, who led Lagos and his Ogun State counterparts Babajide Sanwoolu and Dapo Abiodun commended Governor Adeleke for his achievement in the provision of infrastructure in the State.

However, an opposition party, Allied Peoples Movement, APM, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Wale Adebayo berated Governor Adeleke for using first working day of the week for merrymaking, describing as an abuse of power and a conflict of interest.

“By prioritizing a ceremonial event over his official duties at the start of the workweek, Governor Adeleke is sending a troubling message that personal prestige and ceremonial honours are more important than the welfare and progress of the people he is supposed to serve.

“It raises questions about Governor Adeleke’s priorities and whether he is truly focused on delivering good governance and meaningful progress for the people of Osun State, or if he is more interested in personal aggrandizement and ceremonial honours. The people of Osun State deserve a leader who is fully committed to their welfare and progress, and who prioritizes their needs above personal interests”, it reads partly.