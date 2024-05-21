Artisanal mining: Nigeria to learn from Ghana’s experience

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – FOLLOWING quest to develop the solid minerals sector, Nigeria is to learn from Ghana’s experience on addressing issues concerning artisanal mining practices in order to sanitize the sector.

Speaking during the visit of a Ghanaian delegation from the Ghana College of Defence Studies and led by Brigadier-General Fred Ntiri, to the headquarters of the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary, Solid Minerals Development, Dr Mary Ogbe, represented by the Director, Artisanal & Small Scale Mining Department, Yunnusa Muhammed, said based on the efforts of President Bola Tinubu to ensure Nigeria becomes a leading solid minerals producing nation in Africa and the world, there is need for the country’s artisanal miners’ be adequately positioned as seen in other climes.

Ogbe asserted that Nigeria stands to gain from Ghana’s enormously rich experience spanning several decades most especially in artisanal small mining.

She also told the Ghanaian delegation about the transformation that is taking place in the Nigerian solid minerals sector with the various reforms, measures and strategies put in place, which is led by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake with maximum support from President Bola Tinubu.

According to her, the President is bent on ensuring the solid minerals sector becomes a major driver of his diversification plan under the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda, which already is producing results as investors are trooping into the sector based on the Minister’s strategies to put the sector on the global stage.

She also added that basically, the President’s aim in focusing on the solid minerals sector is to increase revenue generation into government’s coffers and as well enhance the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, of the country.

She said: “Nigeria operates a monolithic economy since late 1950s.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deemed it necessary to diversify the economy. Solid Minerals sector is now being accorded high priority to achieve rapid socio-economic development and prosperity for the benefit of Nigerians.

“We know Ghana is ahead of us when it comes to the issue solid minerals. We are learning a lot from them. Recently we were in Ghana to understand and understudy issues on artisanal mining, so, we have a lot to learn from each other.

“Ghana has been into solid minerals for ages, and a lot of big companies in Ghana so we can understudy what Ghana is doing.”

In his remarks, the Leader of delegation, Brigadier-General Fred Ntiri stated that their visit to the Ministry was part of a deliberate initiative to achieve experiential knowledge of Nigeria’s Solid Minerals sector aside from their classroom environment. The theme of their study visit was ‘Environment, Security & Development’.

“Our visit here is part of experiential learning for the participants. We did a tour in Ghana and we have come to Nigeria and then to Ethiopia.

“The theme of this course is study ‘Environment, Security & Development’, which try to look at the linkages of these variables on how they can help us to come up with policies and strategies to make the lives of our people better”, he said.

He also affirmed that the overall mandate of the Ghana College of Defence Studies is woven around deploying strategies that would enhance the living standards of Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, in her lead presentation, the Director Mines Environmental Compliance Department, Dr Vivian Okono enlightened the visitors on the structure of the Ministry, regulatory framework, and functions of departments, agencies, institutions, including opportunities and government initiatives.