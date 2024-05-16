Army declares Halilu Buzu wanted for alleged killing of 19 villagers

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Military High Command has declared a Nigerien Terrorist sponsor and financier, Halilu Buzu, who owns a gold mine in Zamfara State, wanted in connection with several kidnappings and killing of many villages in both Zamfara and Katsina States.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba who disclosed this said, “Troops are in hunt of one, HALILU BUZU, a terrorist leader that hails from Buzu in Republic of Niger. He settled in Subbubu Forest and lives in Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara State.

“His camp and illegal gold mine are located at Kawayi in Anka LGA of Zamfara State, where he has a lot of boys working for him”.

“Halilu is also a prominent cattle rustler and illegal gold miner. Last week, his boys killed 19 villagers at Farar Kasa. He is a High Value Target and therefore declared wanted.

“Meanwhile, he is one of several others that we would be declaring wanted. “Additionally, Halilu is a major arms supplier, trusted by arms dealers from supplying arms from Libya.

“When, troops close in on him, he moves across the border into Republic of Niger for refuge.

“At this time, we are through appropriate channels calling on the Nigerian authorities to apprehend and hold him accountable for his atrocities.

Buba disclosed that the military authorities got to know about Halilu when the locals provided intelligence about his active gold mine where he mines the solid minerals and sells to foreign buyers.

He said this justifies the call on Nigerians to always provide information when they see or know something which helps the military in its operations

“These categories of terrorist are relentlessly targeted by troops, such that we will be able to strike them out and take them off the battlefield as soon as possible.

“It is clear that the fate of the terrorists perpetrating insecurity in our nation will be violent and short. Troops will stop at nothing to take them out of the battlefield.

“Accordingly, troops are hunting senior terrorist leadership that are of operational importance in terms of coordination of the terrorist attacks against troops and citizens.

“Troops are also hunting those that are of symbolic value including all those declared wanted.”