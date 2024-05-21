Ardova Handball: Tojemarine Academy upset Niger United to set eye on first title

By Solomon Nwoke

The raving team of the moment, Tojemarine Academy Handball Club of Lagos are on course to winning their first title at the ongoing 2024 season of Ardova Handball Premier League at Sam Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Edo State.

The coast appears clear for their title after they recorded a big upset against the reigning champions, Niger United one of the finest teams yesterday by 31- 23.

Tojemarine Academy were at their best to defeat their Minna based counterparts to extend their lead by three clear points ahead of the Defending Champions with 21 points from seven matches.

The first half of the game was tight but the Tojemarine boys came all out in the second stanza to beat their opponent and maintain their unbeaten run, which stretches to seven games, in the league.

It was however, the first defeat for Niger United boys who were disappointed after the game as their efforts failed to yield, at least a draw, in the top of the table clash.

Reacting to their victory yesterday, Coach Shittu Adewunmi Agboola of TojeMarine said he is not carried with the victories recorded so far till they lift the trophy.

Shittu revealed that the current squad are extremely fit and listens to every tactical instruction of the coaching crew.

He said that he is not impressed with the goal conversion ratio of his team, charging them to improve on it before the next match.

“It is good to win matches but I have told the boys to remain focused and not to get distracted early. In fact, every opportunity I have to engage the players outside the court, I always tell them never to change their winning and perspective to every match.

“We are taking each game as they come, simple; no time to put the boys on pressure”, he said.

In other games in the male category, Benue Buffaloes defeated Sunshine Kings 25-22, Rima Strikers beat Adamawa Warriors 42-21, Kano Pillars beat D.Defenders 27-24, Correction Boys lost to Safety Shooters 28-31, while Lagos Seasiders walk over Confluence Stars.

In the female category, Rima Queens beat Delta Queens 40-19, Defender Babes pummeled Bendel Dynamos 39-20, Rivers Queens and COAS Babes tie end 25-25, Seasider Babes lost to Imo Grasshoppers 21–26, while leaders Safety Babes beat Plateau Peacocks 29-23.