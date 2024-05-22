Ardova Handball: Safety Babes compound Grasshoppers woes, as United wipe Seasiders

By Solomon Nwoke

Imo Grasshoppers Handball club new found resurgence have continued to wane by day as they are beginning to lose steam in the ongoing Ardoval Handball Premier League in Benin, Edo State.

Female Defending Champions, Safety Babes Handball Club compounded their woe yesterday by beating Imo Grasshoppers 32-25 to maintained their unbeaten runs. The Grasshoppers were 22-27 Tuesday by the arch rivals, Plateau Peacocks.

Both teams gave a good account of themselves but it was Safety Babes that did enough to win the game. They were very mobile throughout and put up good defensive display to win the game.

The resurgent Grasshoppers team were full of endeavour but they will hope for a better result in the next game. The defeat by the Safety Babes has further pushed them down the league table from the third position.

In other games in the female category, Plateau Peacocks beat COAS Babes 30-20, Rivers Queens defeated Bendel Dynamos 21-20, while Defender Babes heat Rima Queens 32-29.

In the male category, Niger United defeated Lagos Seasiders 34-26 to record their second consecutive victory after their loss to Tojemarine Academy on Monday.

Also, Rima Strikers beat Sunshine Kings of Akure 29-24. The Akure side gave their best in the game but were undone by some poor marksmanship. Rima Strikers are having a good tournament and they will hope to finish high on the log.

In other games, D:Defenders walk over Confluence Stars, while Correction Boys beat Adamawa Warriors 33-20.