Araromi Chieftaincy: You’re distorting facts, history, Deji of Akureland tells monarch

— Asks Aiyedatiwa, security agencies to rein on Oloba to avoid breach of peace

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A Paramount ruler, the Deji of Akureland, in Ondo state, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has asked the state government and the security agencies, to rein in on the Oloba of Oba Ile, Oba Joseph Agunbiade, from distorting facts and history on the Chieftaincy stool in the community.

Oba Aladelusi said this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Michael Adeyeye,in Akure, the state capital.

The statement insisted that various court pronouncements had ruled that only the Deji of Akure has the power to install minor Chiefs in Akure North notwithstanding the bifurcation of old Akure Local Government.

“We are therefore not too surprised by the needless media war and propaganda by the Oloba In-Council as one of their antics to deliberately confuse unsuspecting public in believing their tissues of lies which is laced with mere conjectures and absolute falsehood.

” It is distasteful that the Oloba In-Council could public display high level of ignorance of the law by showcasing a case that was dismissed due to the withdrawal of the plaintiff as a judgment to override the existing judgments that affirmed the authority of the Deji as the prescribed authority.

“The action of the Oloba In-Council amounts to committing political hara-kiri

” We urge them to familiarize themselves with the Chieftaincy Laws of Ondo State as well as the Judgments of the court which had made clear pronouncement on the recognition of the Deji as the Paramount Ruler over the entire Akure Land.

“On the other hand, it is laughable that the Oloba In-Council will refer to Oba-Ile as being in existence before Akure Kingdom.

“This is a mere joke and fallacious statement which is better ignored and would only continue to exist within the figments of the imagination of the writers of such junk.

“It is pertinent to inform the public that without mincing words, the Oloba of Obaile, Oba Joseph Agunbiade himself is conscious of the fact that he will be committing a contempt of court if he dares appoint an Olu in Araromi community hence, the need for him to brand his appointee as a Quarter Chief.

“We urge Kabiyesi not to allow himself to fall into judicial trap of appointing any Olu under any guise.

“We challenge the Oloba In-Council to make a categorical statement that the Oloba has such power to appoint an Olu and also sign a certificate to such effect and the make it available to the public.

“We wish to state for the umpteenth time that Chief Omotayo Jenyo Fatoyinbo remains the Olu of Araromi having scored the highest vote during the family selection and was properly presented to the Deji for installation.

“Let it also be on record that the issue of his temporary suspension is no longer an issue since the suspension has been lifted and he had been asked to continue as the head of the Araromi Quarters.

“We urge the security agencies and Ondo State Government to beam their searchlight on the Oloba In-Council who are the real culprits always beating the war of drum and are well known for raising false alarm of crisis.

“They are currently trying to unleash mayhem on the peaceful community of Araromi to prove a point.

“The security agencies should therefore, hold them and Mr. Kole Abiodun liable for any breach of peace in Araromi community.

“We urge the youths and good people of Araromi to remain peaceful even in the eyes of unwarranted provocations by the Oloba of Oba-Ile and his council members.

The statement added that “For the avoidance of doubts, the Araromi community under the leadership of Chief Omotayo Jenyo Fatoyinbo is very peaceful and those fanning the ember of discord should desist from such and join hands with him for the development of Araromi community.