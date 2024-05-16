Approval for installation, coronation of next Olubadan likely in June – Source

Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

THE approval for the installation and coronation ceremony of the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin is likely to be given in June this year.

Though, there is no official confirmation of the exact date yet, Vanguard gathered that there are strong indications that Oba Olakulehin will officially mount the Olubadan stool next month.

One major thing that is delaying the installation of the next Olubadan as gathered, is the final burial ceremony of late Oba Mohood Olalekan Balogun who died on March 14, 2024.

According to an impeccable source, all the burial rites for the late Olubadan have to be concluded before a new Olubadan can assume the throne.

Already, a committee for the burial has been put in place the membership of which consists of a team from late Oba Balogun and also some government officials.

The source disclosed to Vanguard that it is very likely that the final burial rite for late Oba Balogun is fixed for the early week of June, 2024.

“Immediately all the burial rites are concluded, I can’t see anything delaying the installation of the next Olubadan. The Olubadan in Council has done its nomination and forwarded it to Governor Seyi Makinde who is expected to give approval any moment from now. But, the approval will be given after the ceremony for late Oba Olalekan Balogun.”

“Just as the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Segun Olayiwola said last week that there is no cause for alarm, Governor Seyi Makinde will give the much needed approval as soon as the coast is clear”.

“I want to tell you that preparations are in the pipeline for the installation and coronation ceremony. But, all things being equal, the approval will not exceed the month of June.”

“Let me also tell you that the governor will also commission the new Olubadan Palace so that the next Olubadan can start using the big and state-of-the-art palace.”

The nomination was done by the kingmakers led by High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, Otun Olubadan about one and half months ago and since then, people are looking up to Governor Makinde for his approval.