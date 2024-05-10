Apoi tasks operators in rope sector to stick to standard 

By Moses Nosike

Considering the importance of ropes to different organisations, especially in the maritime industry, the management of Apoi Investment Nigeria Limited which carries out the business of procurement, trading and general supply of mooring ropes and marine has tasked operators, stakeholders to stick to standard, efficiency and quality delivery of ropes to users. He reminded them the danger in circulating inferior ropes which increases the chances of accident, and as well result in injury and damage to the boat.

Established 40 years ago, Apoi offers quality services to Oil and Gas sector, Maritime, construction, Engineering, Fabrication, Energy and Power companies and government agencies and departments.

Speaking to selected journalists in Lagos, Head of Operation, Robert Dadeola Adegboyega said, “the company has been able to meet the needs of its various customers with support from major OEM’s in South Korea and United Kingdom”. Roberts said further that the synergy ensures that they have quality stock of products at all times to meet the desired needs of clients/customers from time to time.

According to him, “in this 40 years of operation, Apoi has been able to do this with a robust facility located in Lagos and Port Harcourt which includes a warehouse for stocking, various moorings, ropes and related products.

“Sticking to our core values of integrity, team spirit, entrepreneurial spirit and professionalism, the company has a team that ensures all quality assurance; test/procedures are adhered to for all products in their stock. The team includes QA/QC team, procurement team and sales and marketing team”.

Continuing, Roberts said that “rope is one of indispensable items on board of a ship. It contributes to the safety of the ship, either you are anchoring, rigging mooring or towing.” He also advised that having the best ropes is essential, hence using an inferior one increases the chances of accident, resulting in injury and damage to the boat.