APC Youths wing disassociates self from Sen Kaura recall

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

SOKOTO: The Group’s leaders of APC Youths wing Vanguard in Zamfara state Alhaji Ashiru Tukur and Engr Garba Shafi’I have disassociated themselves and their supporters from a plot to recall Sen. Sahabi Ya’u kaura from the Senate.

The leaders made the statement while speaking to newsmen on Sunday, alleging that, the rumors in circulation on the alleged recall of Senator Sahabi Ya’u Kaura was a hand work of some disgruntled elements on a mission to destroy APC and its unity in Zamfara state.

”We disassociated ourselves, our good members of the party from all the four local governments of Shinkafi, Kaura Namoda, Zurmi and Birnin Magaji from this political blunders orchestrated to destroy our unity and stability in the zone and state in general.

”The move is a huge joke taken too far, it is anurtured plan in order to destabilize our common interest, unity and political understanding intended to create indiscipline and confusion in APC Zamfara state,” group said.

According to the group, the sponsored campaign of columny against Sen. Kaura was a dirty job involving some jobless and non-party members to bring mischief and instability to the Zamfara Senatorial zone.

The leaders accused a member of the house of representatives, representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji constituency Alhaji Sani Jaji of the plot, whom they said aligned himself with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara state.

The recalled propaganda according to them was orchestrated to create tension and political instability in the state when he understands that Senator Sahabi Ya’u was a calm, honest and focused politician cannot go so low to to fight him in public.

”All the accusations level against Sen. Yau are unfounded, propaganda, mischief and lies aimed to tarnish his image and the legislative duty he is doing for the good people of Zamfara north senatorial district .

They explained that being the elected political leader, Sen. Sahabi Yau has displayed best of character, discipline and good leadership styles to his zone including concern and care to the issue of developmental projects, peace and political cohesion of people of Zamfara north senatorial zone.

“The group, empowerment support programmes executed by Sen Yau have reduce the challenge of poverty and assisted tremendously in improving people wellbeing in the state.

”The Senator ensured financial support for medium scale businesses and creating job opportunities to teeming youths of the senatorial district, including women and the vulnerable”

”The gesture have reduced burdens of life and created a new way of life. He distributed millions of naira as palliatives that include foodstuffs, clothing and built many schools and donated teaching materials to uplift the standard of education in the area.

”Projects included improved hospital services, roads, provision of water, scholarship and support to the fight against insecurity issue, Senator Sahabi Yau has make it mandatory in supporting welfare of the generality of people of Zamfara state,” group said.

The group leaders however added that, employment of over 100 youths from his zone, from FMC, FUG, NBAIS, NITT and other federal agencies facilitated by Sen. Sahabi has improved people living conditions.

”We witnessed construction and commissioned of many hospitals in Katuru, Billashi, B/Magaji, Kaura and many other towns.

”He also rehabilitates and provides hospital materials that include beds, drugs and other facilities in all the 46 wards Primary health care of his constituency and donated 10 ambulances to hospitals in Moriki, Zurmi, Dankade and some other towns,” leaders added.

They noted that apart from initiating and completing solar street lights in all the four local government headquarters and some selected towns he ensured the construction and completion of many roads include Kaurar Namoda to Yankaba, Kwanar Guiwa to Sakajiki, Shinkafi to Shanawa.

”Sen. Sahabi Yau also sponsored the construction of a feeder road from Nassarawa-Godel to Cigama that have a strategic important in reducing and easing much transportation for rural dwellers, a project abandoned for two decades,” the group said.

The group assured their loyalty and support to Sen. Sahabi Kaura and leadership of the party in Zamfara state and advised youths in the state to be careful of the certain characters of political elites that are putting them as tool of propaganda because they are on their payroll to achieve their selfishness and destruction agenda.

”Zamfara APC needs unity and political cohesion to bring back development and security for the people not bashing and political mischief and mudslinging against one another,” the group further highlighted.