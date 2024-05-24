APC youths kick as Gov Yusuf signs bill abolishing Kano emirates

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

A youth group, APC Youth Crusaders for Peace and Development, has reacted to the recent signing of the Bill abolishing the five emirates of Kano State by Governor Abba Yusuf.

In a statement, the group’s National Coordinator, Hon. Cyril Adamu, said the abolishment of the emirates would stoke unrest in the state and the country as a whole.

The statement read: “APC Youth Crusaders For Peace and Development has been vindicated by the recent action of the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, signing into law a controversial bill to abolish the five emirates of the state.

“Governor Yusuf being a Northerner and fully aware of the value the subjects of the emirates placed on the royal stools, decided to abolish the emirates just to spark unrest in the state in a bid to destabilise the administration of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Ever since Kano State was divided into five emirates — Kano, Rano, Gaya, Karaye, and Bichi — in 2019, the state has experienced increased peace and development. This is largely due to the multiple emirs leading peace talks and advocating for development. However, Governor Yusuf seems to be disregarding these positive developments due to some political vendetta. In a show of political arrogance, the governor rudely ordered the royal fathers to ‘vacate their palaces within 48 hours’.

“The governor plans to revert Kano to a single emirate and reinstate the deposed Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II. This could lead to a breakdown of law and order and a generational conflict between the ruling houses of Kano. Political unrest is already brewing in the state following the controversial bill’s signing into law.

“We are deeply concerned about this development and its potential to undermine the democratic process, threaten the safety and security of the citizens, and destabilize the entire region and country at large.

“We urge Northern elders and thought leaders to step in and intervene by reining in Governor Yusuf before the growing unrest in the state escalates into a full-blown crisis. Kano holds a significant position in the region and the country’s economic and political spheres.”