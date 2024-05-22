APC youths applaud Tinubu on improved success against insecurity in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

SOKOTO: The North West APC Youth Development Group, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration on successes recorded in the fight against security challenges in Sokoto state and beyond.

Group’s Zonal Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Maigari, stated at the end of the party stakeholders meeting in Sokoto.

Maigari described the fight against banditry and other criminalities bedeviling the nation as a serious threat to the lives and properties of citizens.

He said, that despite the continued challenges of these irritant criminals who maimed and attacked innocent people in the rural areas Sokoto state has recorded reprived due to presidential efforts.

” We must look at the other way of the success recorded so far, especially within some few months that attracted our commendation to Mr President.

” Tinubu through gigantic efforts has ensured the safety of lives and properties as he increased the military operations, manpower, and logistics to fight these bandits up to their enclaves.

” Such efforts must be acknowledged which has encouraged the majority of our people to return back to their places of abode and farms, ” Maigari said.

The Zonal Chairman stressed that normalcy has improved people’s well-being and allowed them to prepare for another way of living going by the peaceful atmosphere created by the security operatives.

” We are witnessing the reduction of attacks and kidnapping of people in many places of our state, specifically Goronyo, Rabah, Illela, Wurno, Gudu, Kebbe, Tureta and some other areas of the state that have hitherto become center of banditry activities.

” Although some people are still experiencing banditry challenges in Sabon Birni and Isa local government areas, was as results of influx of Bello Turji’s group.

” We are still requesting the military to intensify their operations in the areas and expressed appreciation over their commitments, ” he added .

The group further expressed appreciation to the Office of the National Security Adviser, Alhaji Nuhu Ribadu, and Minister of State Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle over their intensified attention, particularly on the continued air and ground military operations in many of the bandit enclaves in the eastern part of the state.

Maigari noted that as a result of such operations, people have seen tremendous improvement in the success of the fight against insecurity and weakening their activities in Sokoto state.

He highlighted that something that affected their operations was mostly from neighboring states of Kebbi and Zamfara.

” We are of the optimistic that if states governors along with other stakeholders in the security sectors co-operate fully a according to the necessary synergy between them along with the federal government, issues of insecurity challenges will drastically reduce or become a history, ” Maigari added .

According to him, the operational conduct of our military and police both on air and ground has yielded positive impacts in reducing such fear among people as well as destroying many bandits’ enclaves.

While we assured our support to the President for the continued good work to our region and nation at large, we pray for his success all the time as remote areas that have greater hope of having a good future for the people.