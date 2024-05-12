APC group lauds Wike’s security initiatives in FCT

Wike

The Confederation of All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike’s security initiatives to ensure a safe territory.

Its Director-General, Prof. Kailani Muhammed, gave the commendation at a news conference in Abuja,

Muhammed said the FCT had become a safe haven where residents could afford to sleep with their two eyes closed.

“I am using this opportunity to commend the strong partnership between the FCT Minister and the FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igwe, for their efforts against insurgents and other related crimes in the Capital City.

“We encourage them not to relent, but maintain and even improve on the template. We advise other state governments to emulate the FCT Minister’s leadership quality and result oriented mechanism.”

The director-general said that Wike, in less than one year in office, had transformed the FCT into a haven with a lot of ongoing road projects, and some security initiatives.

He said some of the achievements included the rehabilitation of 135 roads completed at almost 90 per cent.

“The minister has exempted the territory from the Treasury Single Account (TSA). This will allow for efficient use of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and stimulate the growth and development of the FCT.

“The establishment of FCT Civil Service Commission as directed by President Tinubu within the short period, is also a laudable achievement,” he said.

Muhammed commended the FCT minister for executing streetlight projects to light up every part of Abuja.

He said that the FCT Women Affairs Secretariat, under the leadership of Wike, disbursed N10 million grants to 20 women farmers in the territory.

According to him, the grant is under the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative’s (RHI)’s Women Agricultural Empowerment programme.

He addedthat the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) had also inducted desk officers to improve service delivery across FCT public primary and secondary schools.

He added that the move was part of ongoing efforts to deliver quality services to residents of Abuja.

“The FCT minister is planning to provide specialised care and support for children in vulnerable situations, particularly those with disabilities.

“The overall goal of the initiative is to revamp interventions related to child protection and combating violence against children.

“This includes efforts to align local laws with international standards, particularly those outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” APC group boss said.