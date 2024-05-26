APC celebrates Aliyu’s one year in office

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

SOKOTO: The All progressives Congress (APC) Sokoto state chapter has celebrated the perfomance of Governor Ahmed Aliyu in the past one year of his administration in the state .

The state APC chairman Hon. isah Sadeeq Achida at a press conference held on Friday at the state party secretariat ahead of 29th May democracy day, described the administration of Gov. Aliyu as fruitful , historic and remarkable .

He said, ” as humans we have a short memory, but it become imperative to remind ourselves that by this time last year Sokoto metropolis was in total darkness with gabbages both on the streets, Government offices and Government house, says the APC chairman.

“The state before the coming of this administration is indebted to the Power holding Company, but Governor Aliyu sort for an emergency intervention with all stakeholders and power was restored to government house , state water board, educational institutions , health and other public service institutions that were hitherto disconnected due to huge accumulated debts”.

He said the government has achieved a lot in the fight against insecurity which is one of governors nine points agenda “we can proudly say that even though, we have not fully remedied the situation , our administration has shown great commitment through various levels of cooperation with security Agencies and interventions from stakeholders at the grassroots .

” Sokoto state government is currently building a 500 houding units at Gidan Salanke and has also purchased 100 houses builtbby the federal housing Authority at Kwannawa in Dange/Shuni local Government area,.

” The Governor was able to construct during the under review a number of township roads in Sokoto metropolis that Sahara , Gawon nama, Ramen kura, Bodinga,polo club area and Tudun wada roads network where 47 roads are constructed which served as a landmark achievements of APC administration in the state”.

According to the chairman , Gov. Aliyu approved payment of 14 billion naira backlog of gratuity to 5000 retired civil servants from 2015 to 2023 a gesture which would restore hope and confidence in the APC led administration in the state.

On Youths empowerment , the governor jas purchased 1000 motorcycles and 500 tricycles for distributed to Youths in the state, ” I urge APC supporters to remain steadfast and committed in support of state government that stands to benedit all citizens”

” Our govetnis metriculous, systematic and strategic in his style of administration, it is un fair to expect all the successes to manifest immediately being a journey of four years that has been carefully planned and being implemented with forsight” says Achida.