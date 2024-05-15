Another pro-Wike commissioner resigns from Fubara cabinet

Gov. Fubara

By Daniel Abia

Hours after Prof. Chinedu Mmom, Commissioner for Education and Ben-Golden Chioma, Commissioner for Environment tendered their resignation letters on Wednesday Dr Gift Worlu, Commissioner for Housing equally submitted his resignation letter.

Prof. Mmom cited toxic environment as part of his reasons for resignation. According to him: “I write to formally tender my resignation as a member of the Rivers State Executive Council as the Honourable Commissioner for Education with effect from today the 15th day of May,2024.

“It is a truism that a calm, safe and friendly environment would stimulate efficient service delivery and enhanced productivity. It is however unfortunate to note that my current work space has become toxic and no longer guarantees a favourable environment to enable me realize my set targets for the Education sector in the State.

“There is loss of trust, animosity and sharp division among colleagues in the same cabinet which is unhealthy and very unfortunate. I want to thank Your Excellency for the opportunity to serve in your cabinet and wish your administration well”.

On his own part, the Commissioner for Environment, Ben-Chioma, cited political crisis in the state as his reason for resignation

According to him: “I hereby tender my resignation as the Hon. Commission for Environment, Rivers State on this day the 15th May, 2024.

“I want to sincerely appreciate your Excellency, for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the State Executive Council. My decision to resign is due to the political crisis befalling our dear Rivers State and other personal reasons.

“It was a privilege to have been of service to you in your administration and wish you all the best in your tenure.”

Similarly, Dr Gift Worlu, the Honourable Commissioner for Housing, cited toxic atmosphere as his reason for resigning. He noted that: “I write to formally resign my appointment as Honourable Commissioner for Housing.

“One of the most difficult decision in my life yet it is precipitated by the toxic atmosphere that has characterized our working relationship, especially the shouldering arbitrariness of decisions and actions, including the attempt to fuse the executive and the legislative in Rivers State.

“I thank you for the opportunity to serve in your government and I wish you the best as you continue to steer the ship of state. “Kindly accept the assurance of my esteemed regards.”