Annual OGTAN awards holds May 24

The 2024 prestigious Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) is set to hold on Friday May 24, 2024 at Muson Center, Lagos.

According to the statement released by the National Publicity Secretary of the association, Dapo Omolade, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe will deliver a keynote address while major industry players and companies have been nominated for different award categories.

OGTAN is the independent umbrella Group of Training Services Providers in the Oil and Gas Sector established by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board in 2010, representing the Education and Training Sectoral Group of the Nigerian Content Consultative Forum (NCCF) under Section 58 of the NOGICD Act (2010), with the purpose to build local human capital capacity in the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry and act as a business group that interfaces with Operators, International Organizations and the Nigerian government.

OGTAN presently has more than 400 companies as members that cut across all training and human capacity development value chain for the energy industry and other sectors. OGTAN, as a body has demonstrated excellence in her strides to ensuring that competence and industry is developed in-country while upholding global best practices. This explains its acceptance in the industry as a one-stop shop for all training needs.

Awardees for 2024 include industry giants and individuals from the private and public sectors such as CHEVRON, FIRST E & P, PTDF ES, SEPLAT Energy, NINAS, OILSERV, TOTAL ENERGIES, Prime Atlantic Group, CHARKINS Maritime, TOLMANN, CMD, ITF, SON, PTI and Samsung.

Omolade disclosed that the event will experience a night of recognition of excellence, achievements, fun and glamour.