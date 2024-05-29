Anniversary: Hope is dimming, NNPP lampoons APC-led government

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE National leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP has lampooned the All Progressives Congress, APC led government as it marks one year in office, saying with the renewed promised Nigerians, hope is at the moment dimming.

According to NNPP, in its s one-year assessment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, it noted with dismay that the Renewed Hope Agenda of the government was not yielding the desired benefits, rather it has inflicted untold hardship on the people.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by the National Publicity Secretary, Oladipo Johnson, the NNPP has however called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, review its economic policies to align with the prevailing sufferings of the people and boost productivity in the country.

Johnson who noted economic indicators and performance index of the economy were not giving Nigerians any hope because they are not feeling the impact of government on their daily well-being, said, “The renewed hope now looks like a feeble orchestration, hope is dimming”, it said.

The party while criticizing the implementation process of the subsidy removal which it said has had “real consequences” on inflation and cost of living generally, said, “As reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), inflation now stands at 33.69 per cent, highest in 28 years and food inflation at 40.53 per cent in April. This is not comforting in any way”.

It also highlighted the fiscal crisis being experienced till date, saying the devaluation of the naira and the resort to huge borrowing from local and foreign institutions should be carefully reviewed in tandem with the effects on the economy and the need for prudent management of resources.

NNPP called for a substantial reduction in the cost of governance and a clear eye on leakages, corruption and accountability, just as it also charged the government to prioritise its spending to reflect prevailing realities rather than wasteful expenditures, adding, “while education and health in particular are underfunded, we can see much wasteful application of scarce resources in less important activities which suggest misplaced priorities”

According to NNPP, it was concerned about the scores of manufacturing companies that have now left the country even as the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) said 367 companies stopped production activities from December 2023 and that among those still in business, 335 are in distress, while N350 billion worth of goods were not sold.

The Publicity Secretary said, The issues of multiple taxation and unfriendly policies were also noted with huge impact on cost of living just as the party said the recent decision of Total Energy to take its $6 billion investment to Angola instead of Nigeria was regrettable.

“In our candid opinion, the last year has been a nightmare for Nigerians who are now poorer amidst poverty, hunger, and untold suffering.

“Government said it is renewing hope but this has to translate into tangible deliverables to hedge against the prevailing hunger and starvation among the populace.

“Regrettably, the unrelenting dire security situation in the country is worsening the concerns of the people and this should be a priority to the government as we call for a drastic review of policies and programmes of the administration”.

“We cannot end this appraisal piece without advising the Tinubu administration to focus more on governance and avoid unnecessary distractions like the ongoing intervention of the Federal Government in the Emirship stool in Kano, which is purely a State affair according to the 1999 Constitution as amended. President Tinubu should warn his appointed officials to allow him to concentrate on the things he was elected into office for instead of engaging in frivolities of politicking. Instead of deploying soldiers to provide cover for someone Constitutionally removed from office, such soldiers should be deployed to confront Terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, and others who are making life difficult for Nigerians.

Nigerians deserve better than what they are experiencing now.”