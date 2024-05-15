Anighoro emerges Emevor ward councillorship candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Emevor chapter in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State have chosen Mr Edafe Anighoro as the Councillorship candidate of Emevor Ward 11 in the forthcoming Local Government Council election in the state.

Anighoro, a 2008 Library and Information Science graduate of Delta State University Abraka, was chosen as a consensus candidate by a college of leaders appointed for the exercise by the leadership of the party in the state.

The PDP candidate emerged following strict zoning arrangement between Enuru and Uruofe quarters in the community.

In arriving at the candidate, the leaders took into account the zoning arrangement from 1998 to date and arrived at the decision after observing that the immediate past Councillor was from Enuru quarters.

Speaking at the meeting which held at the residence of the Ward leader and Chairman Delta State Hospitals Management Board, Dr Paul Oweh thanked the college of leaders for the peaceful process that led to the emergence of the candidate.

Dr Oweh said the college of leaders were selected following guidelines and directives of the party in the state.

Addressing other aspirants at the meeting, erstwhile Secretary to the Isoko Local Government Council, Mr Wilson Khama said the leaders followed the zoning arrangement in the community to arrive at the consensus candidate.

He urged the aspirants to support the party’s candidate adding that the party would continue to recognise their contributions to the political development of the community and the party.

In his acceptance speech, Anighoro thanked the leaders for choosing him and pledged to work with other contestants to ensure victory for the party in the forthcoming election.

Those in attendance include, Ward Chairman Mr Samson Okuke, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Comrade Nelson Egware, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media Palmer Ogheneyole Nathaniel, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties, Joseph Ekowhiro, Special Assistant on Women Development, Pastor Mrs Edirin Ifode.

Others are former Vice Chairman of the Local Government Council, Hon. Anthony Odhe, former Councillors Hon. Lucky Orife, Hon. Mamode Ogbaviro, Hon. Friday Johnny, Victor Oyibotha, Woman Leader Felicia Ataro, Hon. Otobo Ugbome, and Youth Chairman Hon. Patrick Edhede.