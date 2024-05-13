AMVCA: Okowa media aide berates RMD over attire

By Efe Onodjae

An aide to the former governor of Delta State, Ossai Success, has criticized Richard Mofe for his attire at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Recall that , RMD, along with Idowu Philips, also known as Iya Rainbow, were honoured with the Industry Merit Awards with most of the celebrities appearing in different glamorous dresses that depict their cultures or some sort of bohemian style in the just concluded AMVCA

According to him, RMD did not represent the Urhobo culture on the global stage but instead wore Yoruba attire. “Uncle RMD messed up by not wearing Urhobo attire, considering he is an Urhobo man from Delta State, to the AMVCA 2024.

“I appreciate his creativity, but this attire is not fitting for an Urhobo man. He should showcase the rich Urhobo culture, especially on a global stage like this.

“I am disappointed. Anyway, congratulations to him for winning the AMVCA 2024 award.”