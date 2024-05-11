AMVCA: Jagun Jagun wins ‘Best Costume Design’ as Mami Wata grabs ‘Best Makeup’



The 10th edition of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) kicked off on Saturday night with Femi Adebayo’s Jagun Jagun clinching the Best Costume Design title.

Similarly, Campbell Precious Arebamen of ‘Mami Wata’ movie crew won the ‘Best Make Up’ category award.

The make-up artiste defeated Francesca Otaigbe, Hadizat Gambo of Mojiisola movie, Hakeem Onilogbo of Jagun Jagun, and Feyisayo Oyebisi of A Tribe Called Judah.

The award is the first in the series presented by popular TV anchor Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and Kehinde Bankole.

Speaking to the media, Campbell Precious Arebamen said she was so elated and thanked her director for helping her. She noted that this was her second award at the AMVCA.